The EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) managed to remove 98pct of the custom duties for the Romanian exporters and importers and to open the Canadian services market for the Romanian companies, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan Radu Oprea said on Tuesday, at a meeting with Kevin Hamilton, the ambassador of Canada to Romania, and with Stephane Dion, the ambassador of Canada to Germany, special envoy of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Europe. On this occasion, the Romanian dignitary praised the excellent bilateral relationship between Romania and Canada. The economic dimension of the collaboration between the two states plays a very important part, and the improvement and maintaining of a ceaseless dialogue will boost the Romanian-Canadian relations' evolution, informs a release by the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) sent to AGERPRES. More than 300 Romanian companies export to Canada, many of which small and medium-sized companies. Canada is the 3rd partner outside the EU for trade services. Romania's economic and trade relations with Canada are based on interests on products, such as: steel bars, electric machinery and equipment, knitwear, rubber items, furniture, wines and alcoholic beverages, bio food products, equipment and spare parts for the aeronautics, constructions and naval repairs, IT specific items, oil equipment and spares, hydraulic turbine components, alongside ceramics and porcelain, glass items, shoes, clothing, pharma products. Mineral products, airships, machinery and apparatuses, electric equipment and chemical industry products are mainly imported by Romania from Canada. The energy industry, where there is a proposal by a Canadian company, Hydro-Quebec to invest in the production and the electricity network transport in Romania, is a priority field for the bilateral economic cooperation. The aeronautics, the naval industry with the supply of equipment, spare parts, the textile industry, the furniture industry and the food industry are also priority areas.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

