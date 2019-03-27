PM Dancila: I hold on to my viewpoint as to moving the embassy in Israel, but we will not have a stance against EU
Mar 27, 2019
PM Dancila: I hold on to my viewpoint as to moving the embassy in Israel, but we will not have a stance against EU.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared that she maintains her stance regarding the move of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem, adding that such a solution is not one against the European Union.
"Everyone’s opinion must be justified. I believe that we have done what is right, and that Romania must have its own point of view to be respected. To have a point of view is not to stand against others, it means to have the strength to support your own principles and what you think is best for Romania. I believe that this is important for Romania, that our rapprochement with the United States, with Israel, is very important. This does not mean we will have a position against the European Union, the two are complementary, are not mutually exclusive. In relation to what Mr President has said, I am sorry that Mr. President is out with such statements that are damaging to the image of Romania. It is not the first time and I believe that, as the president of Romania, he must also have a positive attitude even when he has something to reproach not to come out with public reactions, especially when he is offensive, that does not solve anything," Viorica Dancila told on Tuesday night a phone intervention at Romania TV private broadcaster, asked about the accusations of President Iohannis that according to the position expressed regarding the move of the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem the prime minister proves unprofessional.
"I think this is something we have to assume, that every state has the right to choose its capital, and I believe that, as Chairman (of the main ruling Social Democratic Party, PSD, ed. n.) Liviu Dragnea said, the president of Romania should raise this issue in CSAT [Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence, ed.n.] or to voice his viewpoint because I see that he accuses the prime minister of ignorance, but at the same time does not justify any attitude. The fact that he has not appointed an ambassador to Israel for so long shows, in fact, that the president is not interested in a good relationship in this direction, on this Washington-Tel Aviv axis," said Dancila.
She mentioned that it is not her fault that King Abdullah II of Jordan canceled his visit to Romania.
In her opinion, the perception that Romania will have a bad relationship with the Arab countries after her statements on the Embassy of Romania in Israel is "a perception desired by political opponents who have understood that above what our country can get are political games and the electoral campaign."AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]