PM Dancila: I hold on to my viewpoint as to moving the embassy in Israel, but we will not have a stance against EU



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared that she maintains her stance regarding the move of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem, adding that such a solution is not one against the European Union. "Everyone’s opinion must be justified. I believe that we have done what is right, and that Romania must have its own point of view to be respected. To have a point of view is not to stand against others, it means to have the strength to support your own principles and what you think is best for Romania. I believe that this is important for Romania, that our rapprochement with the United States, with Israel, is very important. This does not mean we will have a position against the European Union, the two are complementary, are not mutually exclusive. In relation to what Mr President has said, I am sorry that Mr. President is out with such statements that are damaging to the image of Romania. It is not the first time and I believe that, as the president of Romania, he must also have a positive attitude even when he has something to reproach not to come out with public reactions, especially when he is offensive, that does not solve anything," Viorica Dancila told on Tuesday night a phone intervention at Romania TV private broadcaster, asked about the accusations of President Iohannis that according to the position expressed regarding the move of the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem the prime minister proves unprofessional. "I think this is something we have to assume, that every state has the right to choose its capital, and I believe that, as Chairman (of the main ruling Social Democratic Party, PSD, ed. n.) Liviu Dragnea said, the president of Romania should raise this issue in CSAT [Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence, ed.n.] or to voice his viewpoint because I see that he accuses the prime minister of ignorance, but at the same time does not justify any attitude. The fact that he has not appointed an ambassador to Israel for so long shows, in fact, that the president is not interested in a good relationship in this direction, on this Washington-Tel Aviv axis," said Dancila. She mentioned that it is not her fault that King Abdullah II of Jordan canceled his visit to Romania. In her opinion, the perception that Romania will have a bad relationship with the Arab countries after her statements on the Embassy of Romania in Israel is "a perception desired by political opponents who have understood that above what our country can get are political games and the electoral campaign."AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) PM Dancila: I hold on to my viewpoint as to moving the embassy in Israel, but we will not have a stance against EU.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared that she maintains her stance regarding the move of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem, adding that such a solution is not one against the European Union. "Everyone’s opinion must be justified. I believe that we have done what is right, and that Romania must have its own point of view to be respected. To have a point of view is not to stand against others, it means to have the strength to support your own principles and what you think is best for Romania. I believe that this is important for Romania, that our rapprochement with the United States, with Israel, is very important. This does not mean we will have a position against the European Union, the two are complementary, are not mutually exclusive. In relation to what Mr President has said, I am sorry that Mr. President is out with such statements that are damaging to the image of Romania. It is not the first time and I believe that, as the president of Romania, he must also have a positive attitude even when he has something to reproach not to come out with public reactions, especially when he is offensive, that does not solve anything," Viorica Dancila told on Tuesday night a phone intervention at Romania TV private broadcaster, asked about the accusations of President Iohannis that according to the position expressed regarding the move of the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem the prime minister proves unprofessional. "I think this is something we have to assume, that every state has the right to choose its capital, and I believe that, as Chairman (of the main ruling Social Democratic Party, PSD, ed. n.) Liviu Dragnea said, the president of Romania should raise this issue in CSAT [Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence, ed.n.] or to voice his viewpoint because I see that he accuses the prime minister of ignorance, but at the same time does not justify any attitude. The fact that he has not appointed an ambassador to Israel for so long shows, in fact, that the president is not interested in a good relationship in this direction, on this Washington-Tel Aviv axis," said Dancila. She mentioned that it is not her fault that King Abdullah II of Jordan canceled his visit to Romania. In her opinion, the perception that Romania will have a bad relationship with the Arab countries after her statements on the Embassy of Romania in Israel is "a perception desired by political opponents who have understood that above what our country can get are political games and the electoral campaign."AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019 Business software solutions provider Senior Software plans to boost its turnover by 20% in 2019, to nearly RON29 million. In 2018, the company’s turnover grew 28% to over RON24 million, against the backdrop of a higher number of projects carried out for both existing and new (...)



Romania Allots RON52M For Closure Of Uncompetitive Coal Mines The Romanian Government has assigned over RON52.765 million, as state aid, to facilitate the closure of uncompetitive coal mines Petrila, Paroseni and Uricani within coal mining company Compania Nationala a Huilei (CNH), as per a draft (...)



Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 46,973 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-Feb 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 46,973 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of February 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Teodorovici: Thanks to InvestEU, EU to have permanent, strong, reliable tool to foster investment, growth EU ambassadors on Wednesday confirmed the common understanding reached by the Romanian Presidency and the European Parliament on InvestEU, which will bring together under one programme 14 different financial instruments currently available to support investment in the EU, according to the (...)



President Iohannis, judiciary officials conclude meeting on state of play in Romania's judiciary President Klaus Iohannis and representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations concluded a meeting at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday on the current state of play in Romania's judiciary after almost one and a half hours of talks. At the beginning of the (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EnviMin Gavrilescu: Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority Preventing and mitigating climate change effects is a key priority both for the European Union and for the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania's Environment Minister and Deputy PM Gratiela Gavrilescu told an informal meeting of the EU transport ministries (...)



President Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary started President Klaus Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations regarding the current state of play in the judicial system started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "A remark for the general public and , (...)

