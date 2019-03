Futureal's Cordia Romania Division Plans EUR100M Investments in Bucharest



Hungarian-held Futureal group, via its local division Cordia Romania, seeks to consolidate its Romanian presence by acquiring for land plots in northern Bucharest, where it plans to invest EUR100 million in medium and medium-high real estate projects, company officials (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]