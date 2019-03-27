Romania Exempts Coal-Fired Power Plants from 2% Turnover Tax, Caps Electricity Prices until Feb 2022



Romania's government will keep a 2% tax on turnover for energy producers, exempting state-owned thermal and coal-fired power plants, and will keep a cap on electricity prices until end-February 2022, according to a draft emergency decree published by the finance ministry late (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]