Nadia Comaneci, the world’s first gymnast to be awarded a perfect score of 10.00 at the Olympic Games, wishes AGERPRES on its 130th anniversary since establishment to receive only scores of 10 for the news it publishes. "Many Happy Returns, AGERPRES, at 130 years of existence! I wish you to have many years ahead, to remain objective and to write what happens in Romanian sports. May you always receive scores of 10 for what you write," the multiple Olympic, World and European champion stated. At the age of 14, Nadia Comaneci became the most famous gymnast in history, after having astonished the world of sports on 18 July 1976, receiving the first 10 at an Olympics edition, where not even the electronic display scoreboard was ready for such a performance, indicating 1. The Romanian athlete also obtained at the Montreal Olympics seven times the perfect score, winning three gold medals (for the individual all-around, the balance beam and uneven bars), a silver medal (as part of the team all-around) and a bronze medal (for the floor exercise). Born on 12 November, 1961, Nadia Comaneci won 9 medals at the Olympic Games (5 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze), 4 at the World Championships (2 gold and 2 silver), 12 at the European Championships (9 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) and 5 at the Summer Universiade (5 gold medals). In November 1989, just one month before the fall of communism, she crossed the border illegally and settled in the United States of America. There she married American multiple Olympic champion and world artistic gymnast Bart Conner, and together they have a son named Dylan Paul Conner. Together with Bart Conner, she owns and operates the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Oklahoma City and a few sport equipment stores, and has been involved in several charity activities over the last years with Nadia Comaneci Foundation. The former gymnast has been awarded twice the Olympic Order by the IOC and was included by the International Gymnastics Federation in the Hall of Fame. She is also the Special Olympics Global Ambassador and is among the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April. 