Mar 27, 2019
#AGERPRES130 President of Romanian Academy: National News Agency - among Romania state’s fundamental institutions.
AGERPRES National News Agency ranks among the fundamental institutions of the Romanian state, considers the President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop.
"I believe that AGERPRES belongs now with the fundamental institutions of the Romanian state. From the historical point of view, because it was created at the end of the 19th century as a means of informing the Romanian public correctly, but also from the viewpoint of the practical utility, for the mission it has assumed. And from this point of view, I think it is the only news agency that since its establishment has been pursuing the collection of correct and verified news and has had a special respect for what is called the Romanian public opinion. For this, on its anniversary, I bow to this institution’s record and I wish it all the best at what it does because it does it very well," the president of the Romanian Academy conveys in the message sent on the 130th anniversary of AGERPRES.
***
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.
