#AGERPRES130 US Ambassador: US-Romania Strategic Partnership - important demarche, AGERPRES news, significant contribution
Mar 27, 2019
The US-Romania Strategic Partnership is an important demarche for both countries, to which AGERPRES news significantly contributes and also to mutual understanding, US Ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm affirms.
"On behalf of the Embassy of the United States, I extend our sincere congratulations to AGERPRES for its 130 succesful years of journalism. We value your organization’s accurate and timely coverage throughout all of Romania. Your reporting supports local economies and communities and defends and promotes fundamental rights and transparency. Free, independent media are an indispensable cornerstone of democratic societies both here in Romania and throughout the United States of America.
The United States-Romania Strategic Partenership is an important undertaking for both our countries. AGERPRES reporting contributes significantly to this partenership an our mutual understanding.
We wish you success for many more years to come."
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
