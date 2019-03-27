#AGERPRES130 Ambassador Andrew Noble: National News Agency - essential partner



British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble congratulates the National News Agency on the 130th anniversary since its establishment and states that AGERPRES is "an essential partner". I am very happy to be here with you, as you are preparing a great and important celebration, of 130 years. It is also the year in which Romania celebrates 30 years of freedom after the fall of communism. (...) I believe these two anniversaries are together a very important fact that we have to realise every day, of our work and our society. (...) Today I am at the House of the Free Press for the first time, I have been many times in the past in the Casa Scanteii, but here, in the House of the Free Press, we must insist that the free press is an essential part of our liberty, which we will celebrate this year. Congratulations AGERPRES, you are an essential partner for me. Where I work, I am always with AGERPRES journalists (...) and I am glad that whatever you were in the past, a vehicle of political propaganda, you are no longer. You had this revolution in democracy and in the free press. I congratulate you and many happy returns! the British diplomat conveys. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - autor: Catalin Alexandru, editor Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) #AGERPRES130 Ambassador Andrew Noble: National News Agency - essential partner.British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble congratulates the National News Agency on the 130th anniversary since its establishment and states that AGERPRES is "an essential partner". I am very happy to be here with you, as you are preparing a great and important celebration, of 130 years. It is also the year in which Romania celebrates 30 years of freedom after the fall of communism. (...) I believe these two anniversaries are together a very important fact that we have to realise every day, of our work and our society. (...) Today I am at the House of the Free Press for the first time, I have been many times in the past in the Casa Scanteii, but here, in the House of the Free Press, we must insist that the free press is an essential part of our liberty, which we will celebrate this year. Congratulations AGERPRES, you are an essential partner for me. Where I work, I am always with AGERPRES journalists (...) and I am glad that whatever you were in the past, a vehicle of political propaganda, you are no longer. You had this revolution in democracy and in the free press. I congratulate you and many happy returns! the British diplomat conveys. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - autor: Catalin Alexandru, editor Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019 Business software solutions provider Senior Software plans to boost its turnover by 20% in 2019, to nearly RON29 million. In 2018, the company’s turnover grew 28% to over RON24 million, against the backdrop of a higher number of projects carried out for both existing and new (...)



Romania Allots RON52M For Closure Of Uncompetitive Coal Mines The Romanian Government has assigned over RON52.765 million, as state aid, to facilitate the closure of uncompetitive coal mines Petrila, Paroseni and Uricani within coal mining company Compania Nationala a Huilei (CNH), as per a draft (...)



Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 46,973 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-Feb 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 46,973 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of February 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Teodorovici: Thanks to InvestEU, EU to have permanent, strong, reliable tool to foster investment, growth EU ambassadors on Wednesday confirmed the common understanding reached by the Romanian Presidency and the European Parliament on InvestEU, which will bring together under one programme 14 different financial instruments currently available to support investment in the EU, according to the (...)



President Iohannis, judiciary officials conclude meeting on state of play in Romania's judiciary President Klaus Iohannis and representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations concluded a meeting at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday on the current state of play in Romania's judiciary after almost one and a half hours of talks. At the beginning of the (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EnviMin Gavrilescu: Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority Preventing and mitigating climate change effects is a key priority both for the European Union and for the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania's Environment Minister and Deputy PM Gratiela Gavrilescu told an informal meeting of the EU transport ministries (...)



President Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary started President Klaus Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations regarding the current state of play in the judicial system started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "A remark for the general public and , (...)

