Mar 27, 2019
British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble congratulates the National News Agency on the 130th anniversary since its establishment and states that AGERPRES is "an essential partner".
I am very happy to be here with you, as you are preparing a great and important celebration, of 130 years. It is also the year in which Romania celebrates 30 years of freedom after the fall of communism. (...) I believe these two anniversaries are together a very important fact that we have to realise every day, of our work and our society. (...) Today I am at the House of the Free Press for the first time, I have been many times in the past in the Casa Scanteii, but here, in the House of the Free Press, we must insist that the free press is an essential part of our liberty, which we will celebrate this year. Congratulations AGERPRES, you are an essential partner for me. Where I work, I am always with AGERPRES journalists (...) and I am glad that whatever you were in the past, a vehicle of political propaganda, you are no longer. You had this revolution in democracy and in the free press. I congratulate you and many happy returns! the British diplomat conveys.
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - autor: Catalin Alexandru, editor Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
