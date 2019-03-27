#AGERPRES130/Melescanu: Voice of press reaches where voice of diplomacy and institutions loses echo
Mar 27, 2019
The voice of the press gets where the voice of diplomacy and institutions sometimes loses its echo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu affirms in his congratulatory message to the AGERPRES National news Agency on the 130th anniversary since its establishment.
"On March 27 AGERPRES celebrates its 130th anniversary. We have the pleasure of congratulating AGERPRES on the professionalism and consistency that has characterized it and continues to mark the way in which it reports events. Through its activity, AGERPRES has always ensured the prompt and impartial information of citizens, representing one of the most viable ways to keep the public connected to the external and internal news," the Foreign Affairs Minister reports.
He also refers to the collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with AGERPRES, which he says is "a real support" in the ministry’s activity.
The Romanian chief diplomat also talks about the history of AGERPRES, "marked by landmarks of journalistic professionalism", such as the affiliation in 1995 to European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) or the founding, since 2006, of the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies.
He underlines the "undeniable" role of the media in promoting and achieving external policy objectives.
"We have a common duty to make sure that public messages are fair and true to reality, and together with public authorities and the press, we assume the role of opinion makers. Thank you for your cooperation and I wish you many happy returns!" the Foreign Minister further transmits.
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’ on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
