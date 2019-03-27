CultMin Breaz’s message on World Theatre Day: Actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality



Culture and National Identity Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz stated, in a message conveyed on the occasion of the World Theatre Day that speaking about national culture in an universal context also implies the capitalisation of the huge patrimonial fund of the Romanian theater, because the actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality around the world. "The theatrical culture must return, with celerity, to the educational programs, in a necessary awareness mission of the heritage that the Romanian culture has in this direction. To speak about national culture in an universal context implies, in a place of honor, the capitalisation of the huge patrimonial fund of the Romanian theater, because, we have to admit openly, that actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality everywhere in the world, loved, respected, perceived as role models," the Culture Minister’s message sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs. According to the Minister "beyond the power of being a multiple mirror of the world, the theatre has also a curative role: it poses the great challenge of introspection to the audience." "’In my view, the theater is not a genre of art, but a self-contained art,’ playwright I.L. Caragiale stated in his article called ’Is the theater literature?.’ It is not by accident that we are tempted to dedicate the celebration devoted to all the representatives of the world of the theater, be it persons or institutions, under this nobleness sign of total art, which goes beyond the usual boundaries between aesthetic categories and forms of expression distinctive to the established arts. Beyond the power of being a multiple mirror of the world, the theater also has a curative role: it poses the great challenge of introspection to the audience and necessarily raises the desire to continue the Story. In fact, so many thinkers said it: the world is a huge scene and the only really important thing is the beauty of the play, not the grandeur of the role. In theater, as in life," Minister Breaz says. At his anniversary moment, Valer-Daniel Breaz urges to "a cultural reverence" in front of all those who make the world-as-art meeting possible: the playwrights, the actors and the people of the theater. "Therefore, it is appropriate to make a profound cultural reverence to all those who make the world-as-art meeting possible: the playwrights, the actors and the people of the theater with their many specialties and, last but not least, the audience. Not just today, when the World Theatre Day (established in 1961 in Vienna, by the International Theater Institute) is celebrated worldwide, should we be around the masters, but in a permanent learning and meeting exercise. At this anniversary moment, we wish all those who serve and promote the art of theater be crowned with talent and laurels, and enjoy all the satisfactions that the meeting with the audience can offer! We gratefully tell them Many happy returns!," the Minister of Culture’s message reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State) CultMin Breaz’s message on World Theatre Day: Actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality.Culture and National Identity Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz stated, in a message conveyed on the occasion of the World Theatre Day that speaking about national culture in an universal context also implies the capitalisation of the huge patrimonial fund of the Romanian theater, because the actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality around the world. "The theatrical culture must return, with celerity, to the educational programs, in a necessary awareness mission of the heritage that the Romanian culture has in this direction. To speak about national culture in an universal context implies, in a place of honor, the capitalisation of the huge patrimonial fund of the Romanian theater, because, we have to admit openly, that actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality everywhere in the world, loved, respected, perceived as role models," the Culture Minister’s message sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs. According to the Minister "beyond the power of being a multiple mirror of the world, the theatre has also a curative role: it poses the great challenge of introspection to the audience." "’In my view, the theater is not a genre of art, but a self-contained art,’ playwright I.L. Caragiale stated in his article called ’Is the theater literature?.’ It is not by accident that we are tempted to dedicate the celebration devoted to all the representatives of the world of the theater, be it persons or institutions, under this nobleness sign of total art, which goes beyond the usual boundaries between aesthetic categories and forms of expression distinctive to the established arts. Beyond the power of being a multiple mirror of the world, the theater also has a curative role: it poses the great challenge of introspection to the audience and necessarily raises the desire to continue the Story. In fact, so many thinkers said it: the world is a huge scene and the only really important thing is the beauty of the play, not the grandeur of the role. In theater, as in life," Minister Breaz says. At his anniversary moment, Valer-Daniel Breaz urges to "a cultural reverence" in front of all those who make the world-as-art meeting possible: the playwrights, the actors and the people of the theater. "Therefore, it is appropriate to make a profound cultural reverence to all those who make the world-as-art meeting possible: the playwrights, the actors and the people of the theater with their many specialties and, last but not least, the audience. Not just today, when the World Theatre Day (established in 1961 in Vienna, by the International Theater Institute) is celebrated worldwide, should we be around the masters, but in a permanent learning and meeting exercise. At this anniversary moment, we wish all those who serve and promote the art of theater be crowned with talent and laurels, and enjoy all the satisfactions that the meeting with the audience can offer! We gratefully tell them Many happy returns!," the Minister of Culture’s message reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019 Business software solutions provider Senior Software plans to boost its turnover by 20% in 2019, to nearly RON29 million. In 2018, the company’s turnover grew 28% to over RON24 million, against the backdrop of a higher number of projects carried out for both existing and new (...)



Romania Allots RON52M For Closure Of Uncompetitive Coal Mines The Romanian Government has assigned over RON52.765 million, as state aid, to facilitate the closure of uncompetitive coal mines Petrila, Paroseni and Uricani within coal mining company Compania Nationala a Huilei (CNH), as per a draft (...)



Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 46,973 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-Feb 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 46,973 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of February 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Teodorovici: Thanks to InvestEU, EU to have permanent, strong, reliable tool to foster investment, growth EU ambassadors on Wednesday confirmed the common understanding reached by the Romanian Presidency and the European Parliament on InvestEU, which will bring together under one programme 14 different financial instruments currently available to support investment in the EU, according to the (...)



President Iohannis, judiciary officials conclude meeting on state of play in Romania's judiciary President Klaus Iohannis and representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations concluded a meeting at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday on the current state of play in Romania's judiciary after almost one and a half hours of talks. At the beginning of the (...)



#Romania2019.eu/EnviMin Gavrilescu: Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority Preventing and mitigating climate change effects is a key priority both for the European Union and for the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania's Environment Minister and Deputy PM Gratiela Gavrilescu told an informal meeting of the EU transport ministries (...)



President Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary started President Klaus Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations regarding the current state of play in the judicial system started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "A remark for the general public and , (...)

