President Iohannis, judiciary officials conclude meeting on state of play in Romania’s judiciary



President Klaus Iohannis and representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations concluded a meeting at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday on the current state of play in Romania's judiciary after almost one and a half hours of talks. At the beginning of the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis said the talks are about justice and justice legislation. "One remark to the general public and obviously to my guests: today, we are talking about justice and the laws of justice, so as not to make erroneous impressions," Iohannis said. Attending the meeting were representatives of the Supreme Council of Magistrates, the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation, the Romanian Judges' Forum Association, VeDem Just, the Union of Romanian Judges, the Movement for the Defence of the Prosecutors' Statutes, the Initiative for Justice Association, the Romanian Prosecutors' Association, the LiderJust Association and the Association of Romania's Magistrates.