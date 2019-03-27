#Romania2019.eu/EnviMin Gavrilescu: Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority
Preventing and mitigating climate change effects is a key priority both for the European Union and for the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania’s Environment Minister and Deputy PM Gratiela Gavrilescu told an informal meeting of the EU transport ministries on Wednesday.
"Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority for both the European Union and the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. The effort to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement will be an important challenge, while also providing big opportunities," Gavrilescu said as she unveiled the European Union’s long-term strategy on climate change, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Environment Ministry.
The informal meeting of transport ministers is organised in Bucharest by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, March 26-27, 2019.
At the proposal of the Romanian Presidency, the long-term EU climate change strategy will be presented in all relevant council formats (energy, transport, agriculture, ECO-FIN etc.)
According to Minister Gavrilescu, appropriate conditions at the EU level will be needed to support transition to a low-carbon society and to include a wide range of instruments, including financial ones, to provide incentives to promote investment in the required technological innovations, as well as to increase R&D funding.
"I am confident that the discussions that will continue on this topic will contribute to the shaping up of a long-term EU strategy on climate change, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Gavrilescu added.
With regard to the future of mobility in the European Union, discussions focused on the role of digitisation in planning and managing a European strategy for sustainable mobility and better coordination of member states’ efforts to reduce gas emissions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
