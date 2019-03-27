#Romania2019.eu/EnviMin Gavrilescu: Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority



Preventing and mitigating climate change effects is a key priority both for the European Union and for the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania’s Environment Minister and Deputy PM Gratiela Gavrilescu told an informal meeting of the EU transport ministries on Wednesday. "Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority for both the European Union and the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. The effort to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement will be an important challenge, while also providing big opportunities," Gavrilescu said as she unveiled the European Union’s long-term strategy on climate change, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Environment Ministry. The informal meeting of transport ministers is organised in Bucharest by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, March 26-27, 2019. At the proposal of the Romanian Presidency, the long-term EU climate change strategy will be presented in all relevant council formats (energy, transport, agriculture, ECO-FIN etc.) According to Minister Gavrilescu, appropriate conditions at the EU level will be needed to support transition to a low-carbon society and to include a wide range of instruments, including financial ones, to provide incentives to promote investment in the required technological innovations, as well as to increase R&D funding. "I am confident that the discussions that will continue on this topic will contribute to the shaping up of a long-term EU strategy on climate change, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Gavrilescu added. With regard to the future of mobility in the European Union, discussions focused on the role of digitisation in planning and managing a European strategy for sustainable mobility and better coordination of member states’ efforts to reduce gas emissions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) #Romania2019.eu/EnviMin Gavrilescu: Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority.Preventing and mitigating climate change effects is a key priority both for the European Union and for the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, Romania’s Environment Minister and Deputy PM Gratiela Gavrilescu told an informal meeting of the EU transport ministries on Wednesday. "Preventing and mitigating the effects of climate change represent a key priority for both the European Union and the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. The effort to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement will be an important challenge, while also providing big opportunities," Gavrilescu said as she unveiled the European Union’s long-term strategy on climate change, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Environment Ministry. The informal meeting of transport ministers is organised in Bucharest by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, March 26-27, 2019. At the proposal of the Romanian Presidency, the long-term EU climate change strategy will be presented in all relevant council formats (energy, transport, agriculture, ECO-FIN etc.) According to Minister Gavrilescu, appropriate conditions at the EU level will be needed to support transition to a low-carbon society and to include a wide range of instruments, including financial ones, to provide incentives to promote investment in the required technological innovations, as well as to increase R&D funding. "I am confident that the discussions that will continue on this topic will contribute to the shaping up of a long-term EU strategy on climate change, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Gavrilescu added. With regard to the future of mobility in the European Union, discussions focused on the role of digitisation in planning and managing a European strategy for sustainable mobility and better coordination of member states’ efforts to reduce gas emissions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019 Business software solutions provider Senior Software plans to boost its turnover by 20% in 2019, to nearly RON29 million. In 2018, the company’s turnover grew 28% to over RON24 million, against the backdrop of a higher number of projects carried out for both existing and new (...)



Romania Allots RON52M For Closure Of Uncompetitive Coal Mines The Romanian Government has assigned over RON52.765 million, as state aid, to facilitate the closure of uncompetitive coal mines Petrila, Paroseni and Uricani within coal mining company Compania Nationala a Huilei (CNH), as per a draft (...)



Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 46,973 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-Feb 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 46,973 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of February 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Teodorovici: Thanks to InvestEU, EU to have permanent, strong, reliable tool to foster investment, growth EU ambassadors on Wednesday confirmed the common understanding reached by the Romanian Presidency and the European Parliament on InvestEU, which will bring together under one programme 14 different financial instruments currently available to support investment in the EU, according to the (...)



President Iohannis, judiciary officials conclude meeting on state of play in Romania's judiciary President Klaus Iohannis and representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations concluded a meeting at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday on the current state of play in Romania's judiciary after almost one and a half hours of talks. At the beginning of the (...)



President Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary started President Klaus Iohannis's meeting with representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations regarding the current state of play in the judicial system started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "A remark for the general public and , (...)



Efficient management of all things migration included in Romania's latest national immigration strategy Efficient management of all things migration, including the development of legal migration channels and awareness of the benefits of controlled migration, is includes among the objectives of Romania's latest National Immigration Strategy, which was released for public debate on (...)

