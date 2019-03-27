President Iohannis’s meeting with representatives of the judiciary started



President Klaus Iohannis’s meeting with representatives of the judiciary and magistrates’ professional associations regarding the current state of play in the judicial system started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "A remark for the general public and , obviously, for my guests: today, we discuss about justice and about the justice laws, so that no erroneous impressions emerge," the head of state mentioned prior to the beginning of discussions. The meeting is attended by representatives of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Judges’ Forum Association of Romania, WeDem Just, Romania’s National Union of Judges, the Movement for the Defense of the Prosecutors’ Statute, the Initiative for Justice Association, Romania’s Prosecutors’ Association, the LiderJust Association, the Magistrates’ Association of Romania. On Tuesday, the head of state carried out consultations with representatives of the civil society on the referendum on justice. At the end, founder of the Initiative Romania organisation Elena Ghioc announced that the President conveyed, within the meeting, that the referendum on Justice will be organised on 26 May, at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis’s meeting with representatives of the judiciary started.President Klaus Iohannis’s meeting with representatives of the judiciary and magistrates’ professional associations regarding the current state of play in the judicial system started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. "A remark for the general public and , obviously, for my guests: today, we discuss about justice and about the justice laws, so that no erroneous impressions emerge," the head of state mentioned prior to the beginning of discussions. The meeting is attended by representatives of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Judges’ Forum Association of Romania, WeDem Just, Romania’s National Union of Judges, the Movement for the Defense of the Prosecutors’ Statute, the Initiative for Justice Association, Romania’s Prosecutors’ Association, the LiderJust Association, the Magistrates’ Association of Romania. On Tuesday, the head of state carried out consultations with representatives of the civil society on the referendum on justice. At the end, founder of the Initiative Romania organisation Elena Ghioc announced that the President conveyed, within the meeting, that the referendum on Justice will be organised on 26 May, at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]