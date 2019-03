Romania Allots RON52M For Closure Of Uncompetitive Coal Mines



The Romanian Government has assigned over RON52.765 million, as state aid, to facilitate the closure of uncompetitive coal mines Petrila, Paroseni and Uricani within coal mining company Compania Nationala a Huilei (CNH), as per a draft (...)