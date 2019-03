Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019



Business software solutions provider Senior Software plans to boost its turnover by 20% in 2019, to nearly RON29 million. In 2018, the company's turnover grew 28% to over RON24 million, against the backdrop of a higher number of projects carried out for both existing and new (...) Senior Software Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON29M, In 2019.