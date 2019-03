Romania Raises EUR3B Selling 7, 15 and 30-Year Maturity Euro-Denominated Bonds



Romania's finance ministry on Wednesday tapped external markets and raised a total EUR3 billion selling euro-denominated bonds with 7, 15 and 30-year maturities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]