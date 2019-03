Developers To Build 200,000 Sqm of Offices, 3,000 Apartments in Bucharest Expozitiei Area



The Expozitiei area in northern Bucharest is looming as a major landmark on the city's office map as developers plan to build 200,000 square meters of offices and 3,000 homes in the area in the next five years, according to a report by ESOP Consulting l CORFAC.