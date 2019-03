Retail Pharmacy Chain Ducfarm Sees Revenue up 20% to RON195M in 2018



Ducfarm pharmacy chain, a Romanian-held business with 22 pharmacies in Transylvania, posted 195 million lei (EUR41 million) revenue in 2018, 20% higher than in 2017. The regional retail pharmacy chain plans to expand by opening two new pharmacies this (...)