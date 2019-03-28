Simona Halep, impressive qualification for Miami semis (WTA)



The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, 2nd seed, has impressively qualified for the semifinals of the Miami WTA 9,035,428 USD tournament (Florida/USA), after defeating on Wednesday the Chinese Qiang Wang, 6-4 7-5. Halep (27 y/o, WTA #3) closed the match in one hour and 38 minutes, and if qualified for the final she will resume her WTA 1st spot. Simona Halep secured a USD 354,000 cheque and 390 WTA points, and in the last but one match she is to fight against the Czech winner between Karolina Pliskova and Marketa Vondrousova.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) Simona Halep, impressive qualification for Miami semis (WTA).The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, 2nd seed, has impressively qualified for the semifinals of the Miami WTA 9,035,428 USD tournament (Florida/USA), after defeating on Wednesday the Chinese Qiang Wang, 6-4 7-5. Halep (27 y/o, WTA #3) closed the match in one hour and 38 minutes, and if qualified for the final she will resume her WTA 1st spot. Simona Halep secured a USD 354,000 cheque and 390 WTA points, and in the last but one match she is to fight against the Czech winner between Karolina Pliskova and Marketa Vondrousova.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]