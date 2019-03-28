Simona Halep, impressive qualification for Miami semis (WTA).
The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, 2nd seed, has impressively qualified for the semifinals of the Miami WTA 9,035,428 USD tournament (Florida/USA), after defeating on Wednesday the Chinese Qiang Wang, 6-4 7-5.
Halep (27 y/o, WTA #3) closed the match in one hour and 38 minutes, and if qualified for the final she will resume her WTA 1st spot.
Simona Halep secured a USD 354,000 cheque and 390 WTA points, and in the last but one match she is to fight against the Czech winner between Karolina Pliskova and Marketa Vondrousova.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
