Siemens Romania Posts RON1B Turnover in FY 2018



Siemens Romania, one of the largest suppliers of equipment and services on the energy, healthcare and transport sectors, reached a consolidated turnover of over RON1 billion in 2018, up 22% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]