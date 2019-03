E.ON Energie Romania Opens Two Fast Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In Suceava And Roman



E.ON Energie Romania, one of the largest utility company in Romania, has opened two fast charging stations for electric vehicles in the towns of Suceava and Roman, respectively.