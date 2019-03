Auchan Opens New Proximity Store In Bucharest, Reaches 21 MyAuchan Units In Romania



French retailer Auchan has opened a new convenience store in capital Bucharest, reaching a network of 21 stores under the MyAuchan brand in Romania.