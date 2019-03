PwC Romania: Exempting Coal-Fired Power Plants from Turnover Tax is State Aid



The Romanian government's plan to exempt state-owned thermal and coal-fired power plants from a 2% turnover tax qualifies as state aid and requires the approval of the European Commission, said Andreea Mitirta, partner at PwC Romania's tax and legal advisory (...) PwC Romania: Exempting Coal-Fired Power Plants from Turnover Tax is State Aid.The Romanian government's plan to exempt state-owned thermal and coal-fired power plants from a 2% turnover tax qualifies as state aid and requires the approval of the European Commission, said Andreea Mitirta, partner at PwC Romania's tax and legal advisory (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]