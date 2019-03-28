CFR Passengers, to move to summer time, train schedule remains unchanged



CFR Passengers informs that as of March 31, 2019 the railway transport activity will move to the official summer time, 3:00hrs am becoming 4:00hrs, but the train schedule in force will not change, and the traffic will be carried out according to the timetable provided in the train schedule. The national passenger railroad carrier points out that, considering that in the neighboring countries the move to the summer time is on the same Sunday, 31 March 2019, between the border stations with the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Serbia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, the trains will circulate according to the timetables of the train schedule in force.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)