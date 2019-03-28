Nicolae Tonitza’s "Nude From the Back" auctioned off for 72,500 euro



Nicolae Tonitza's "Nude From the Back" fetched 72,500 euro at Artmark's spring auction held in Bucharest on Wednesday evening. The lots that went under the hammer for high prices include: "Needlewoman" by Nicolae Tonitza, that sold for 60,000 euro; "At the Marketplace" by Nicolae Darascu - 40,000 euro; "The Innkeeper" by Nicolae Grigorescu - a work classified as Thesaurus - 40,000 euro; Nicolae Tonitza's "Nude" - 33,000 euro; "Still Life with Elderflowers and Cup" by Theodor Pallady - 28,000 euro; Nicolae Grigorescu's "Forester's Daughter" - 22,000 euro; "Mill in Brittany" by Gheorghe Petrascu - 22,000 euro; "Woman Indoors" by Theodor Pallady - 20,000 euro. Adrian Ghenie's "Spring Flowers" sold on the same auction for 30,000 euro. The work was estimated at 3,000 - 5,000 euro. The 183 lots of the auction included works from the collection of doctor Ioan Dumitrescu-Popovici, who was arrested, sentenced and imprisoned by the communist regime in 1964. Until being put up for auction the artworks were in the Czech Republic. Some 20 thereof, including Tonitza's "Needlewoman" and "Nude" and Pallady's "Still Life with Elderflowers and Cup" were part of this collection. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Nona Jalba; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)