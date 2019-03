Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Appoints Gabriela Simion As Deputy GM And Chief Of Retail Division



Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Group, has appointed Gabriela Simion as Deputy General Manager and Head of Retail Division. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]