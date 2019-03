Romania Attracts Nearly EUR230M EU Funds For Small Businesses During 2011-2018 Period



Romania attracted nearly EUR230 million, between 2011 and 2018, through European Union financing programs for micro-enterprises and farmers and the funds were distributed through ten financial, banking and non-banking institutions.