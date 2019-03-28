AGERPRES National News Agency joins European Data News Hub platform



The AGERPRES National News Agency joined European Data News Hub (EDNH), a benchmark website for major European issues, subsidised by the European Commission, but with total editorial independence. AGERPRES is part of the news agencies consortium which produce the website - the AFP agency based in Paris, the Italian news agency ANSA and the German press agency dpa. Already recognised as a benchmark website on major European issues, the EDNH launches a new version of its platform. Already available in five languages - English, German, French, Italian and Spanish - from now on, the EDNH will also broadcast information in Hungarian and Romanian. Just like over the past two years, the platform will provide to European press and other readers text, photos, infographics and 3D videos. "We are delighted to contribute to the EDNH by distributing verified information and correctly obtained data to the public. The EDNH has an essential mission to promote a better understanding of the major challenges which the European Union is confronted with, at a time when disinformation campaigns are proliferated," AFP Regional Director Europe Christine Buhagiar said. The EDNH content, which isn't subject to copyright, can be downloaded and published by the media and distributed by online users. The EDNH is subsidised by the European Commission and benefits from total editorial independence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)