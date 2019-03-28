President Iohannis: I will convene referendum on 26 May



President Klaus Iohannis announce on Thursday that he will convene a referendum on 26 May. "It's certain. I will convene a referendum on 26 May, because this cannot go on. The PSD [the Social Democratic Party] continues the assault on justice," President Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Datalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)