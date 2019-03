Niro Group To Open Swissôtel Hotel In Bucharest, In EUR60M Investment, End-2021



Niro Group will open a 225-room hotel under the Swissôtel brand, on Bucharest’s Expozitiei Boulevard, at the end of 2021, which will be operated by Accor hotel chain. The group signed a management contract with the hotel chain. Niro Group To Open Swissôtel Hotel In Bucharest, In EUR60M Investment, End-2021.Niro Group will open a 225-room hotel under the Swissôtel brand, on Bucharest’s Expozitiei Boulevard, at the end of 2021, which will be operated by Accor hotel chain. The group signed a management contract with the hotel chain. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]