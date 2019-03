Tenaris Silcotub 2018 Turnover Up 18% YOY To $555M



Romanian steel pipes manufacturer Tenaris Silcotub registered a turnover of $555 million in 2018, up 18% versus $470 million in 2017, Tenaris Silcotub President Mihaela Popescu told an event organized by the company Thursday.