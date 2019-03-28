EC, EIB Launch EU Platform In Bucharest To Support Transport Safety Investments



The European Commission (EC) jointly with the European Investment Bank (EIB) launched Wednesday, in capital Bucharest, the "Safer Transport Platform" to promote safety as a key element for transport investment and to provide easy access to technical and financial advice, in particular for road