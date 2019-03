Romanian Government to Adopt Changes to Tax Decree Friday



Romania's government on Friday is set to adopt an emergency decree amending controversial legislation passed in December 2018 taxing the banking, energy and telecom sectors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]