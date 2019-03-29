Gov’t to amend several ordinances, aimed at reducing costs of Romanians’ loans, road transport (PM Dancila)



The Government will approve, on Friday, the amendment of the emergency ordinances (OUG) 114/2018, 50/2010 and 52/2016, announced Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, stating ranging among the objectives are the decrease of the loan cost for Romanians and increasing the number of Romanian companies that will receive favorable loans from banks. "The Government's objective is to reduce the cost of the Romanians' credits, to increase the number of Romanian companies that will receive from the banks favorable loans for development and to encourage saving. (...) Thus, in consensus with the parties involved and based on the principles agreed with the National Bank of Romania and the Romanian Banking Association, today we are amending three legislative acts - these are Ordinance 114 of 2018, Ordinance 50 of 2010 and Ordinance 52 of 2016," the Premier said in the opening of the Government meeting. "A legislative act that we will adopt today has been finalized after the consultations of the Government representatives with the employers in the road transport sector. (...) The emergency ordinance we are to adopt today includes the necessary modifications established after a public consultation process at which the factors involved had a great deal of say," added premier Dancila.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)