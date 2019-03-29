 
Romaniapress.com

March 29, 2019

Gov’t to amend several ordinances, aimed at reducing costs of Romanians’ loans, road transport (PM Dancila)
Mar 29, 2019

Gov’t to amend several ordinances, aimed at reducing costs of Romanians’ loans, road transport (PM Dancila).
The Government will approve, on Friday, the amendment of the emergency ordinances (OUG) 114/2018, 50/2010 and 52/2016, announced Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, stating ranging among the objectives are the decrease of the loan cost for Romanians and increasing the number of Romanian companies that will receive favorable loans from banks. "The Government’s objective is to reduce the cost of the Romanians’ credits, to increase the number of Romanian companies that will receive from the banks favorable loans for development and to encourage saving. (...) Thus, in consensus with the parties involved and based on the principles agreed with the National Bank of Romania and the Romanian Banking Association, today we are amending three legislative acts - these are Ordinance 114 of 2018, Ordinance 50 of 2010 and Ordinance 52 of 2016," the Premier said in the opening of the Government meeting. "A legislative act that we will adopt today has been finalized after the consultations of the Government representatives with the employers in the road transport sector. (...) The emergency ordinance we are to adopt today includes the necessary modifications established after a public consultation process at which the factors involved had a great deal of say," added premier Dancila.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bucharest: Craiova Group, the seventh meeting dedicated to strengthening the Southeast European block By Constantin Radut The seventh meeting of the Craiova Group took place in Bucharest. At the meeting was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of Romania, Mrs. Viorica Dăncilă, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The viability (...)

Globant Opens New Development Center, In Cluj-Napoca Digital technological services company Globant has extended with a new development center, which was inaugurated in the city of Cluj-Napoca, according to company representatives.

Ionut Simion, New President Of AmCham Romania Ionut Simion, country managing partner PwC Romania, was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) following the General Assembly of AmCham Romania members of March 28, (...)

ForMin Melescanu talks, in New York, about UN's role in fighting climate changes Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Thursday the High-level Meeting on Climate and Sustainable Development for All, organised by President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The (...)

Minister-delegate Ciamba, Bulgarian officials discuss reviving regional Black Sea co-operation Romania&#39;s Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Friday had a series of bilateral meetings with Bulgaria&#39;s Deputy Foreign Minister Emilia Kraleva Denitsa Zheleva, a foreign policy adviser to Bulgaria&#39;s prime minister, on the side-lines of the fifth (...)

PM Dancila: Bulgaria - key partner of Romania in the region; trade exceeded 4 billion euro in 2018 Bulgaria is a key-partner for Romania in the region and the commercial exchanges exceeded 4 billion euro last year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the end of the 5th meeting of the High-level Cooperation Council of Romania&#39;s and Bulgaria&#39;s Governments. "The (...)

Bulgarian PM Borissov: I hope we'll make the first dig for Romania-Bulgaria gas interconnector in June Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stated on Friday that Bulgaria and Romania are putting in efforts regarding energy projects, expressing hope for the works on the gas interconnector between the two countries to start in June. "Both states will put in efforts in respect to the energy (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |