Former National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi said on Thursday that the amendments to the Criminal Codes will seriously affect the possibilities of investigating corruption, underlining that these changes will "help some people to escape from the consequences of criminal liability." "These are changes that will seriously affect the possibilities of investigating corruption. I believe that everything that has been said, including by CSM [the Superior Council of Magistrates, ed.n.] and my DNA colleagues, other prosecutors and judges in the judiciary, is grounded and we can be concerned that such legislative changes will be adopted. They will not be adopted to fight crime effectively, but they will be adopted to help some people escape from the consequences of criminal liability," Kovesi said. Referring to public discussions about prosecutors' abuse, Kovesi said the DNA had sued more than 70 magistrates for abuse of office. "About this topic of abuse, which has been in the public space for some time, these abuses must be ascertained by the courts or by a judge I do not know at this moment if there are final decisions of the courts. In my term as DNA head there were over 70 magistrates who were sued, including for abuse of office and for what is known in the public space as abuses. I was the first to have intervened when there were such situations and I notified the CSM or the Judicial Inspection," Kovesi said. The statement was made at the headquarters of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section, where Kovesi was heard for 6 hours. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

