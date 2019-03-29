 
March 29, 2019

25 Aug - first payment term of tax on financial assets
Mar 29, 2019

The tax on the net financial assets of banks will be an annual tax paid half-yearly, and in 2019 the first payment term will be 25 August, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on Friday at Victoria Palace. The Finance minister stated that the amendments to Ordinance 114 had the approval of the National Bank of Romania, and the European Central Bank was informed on this matter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

