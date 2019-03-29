 
Romaniapress.com

March 29, 2019

Romania ranks first in EU at cultivated area and grain maize and sunflower production
Mar 29, 2019

Romania ranks first in EU at cultivated area and grain maize and sunflower production.
Romania ranked first among the EU member states in 2018 in terms of the cultivated area and the production of grain maize and sunflower, according to the National Institute of Statistics. As regards wheat, Romania ranks fourth in the area under cultivation, after France, Germany, Poland, and in production, after France, Germany and the United Kingdom, and in potatoes it ranked fourth in the cultivated surface, after Poland, Germany, France and seventh in production, after Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Belgium. "The area cultivated with grain maize in 2018 represents 45.8pct of the area cultivated with grain cereals and the one cultivated with wheat 40.8pct. Grain production went up mainly due to the increase of 28.1pct of the grain maize production," INS says. Regarding fruit, the INS data show that last year, compared with 2017, the grape production increased by 6.1pct, due both to the increase of the cultivated area (+ 0.6pct) and the yield per hectare (+5.5pct) compared to the previous year, and the fruit production in orchards increased by 58.1pct, due to the increase in yield per hectare, as compared to the previous year.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bucharest: Craiova Group, the seventh meeting dedicated to strengthening the Southeast European block By Constantin Radut The seventh meeting of the Craiova Group took place in Bucharest. At the meeting was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of Romania, Mrs. Viorica Dăncilă, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The viability (...)

Globant Opens New Development Center, In Cluj-Napoca Digital technological services company Globant has extended with a new development center, which was inaugurated in the city of Cluj-Napoca, according to company representatives.

Ionut Simion, New President Of AmCham Romania Ionut Simion, country managing partner PwC Romania, was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) following the General Assembly of AmCham Romania members of March 28, (...)

ForMin Melescanu talks, in New York, about UN's role in fighting climate changes Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Thursday the High-level Meeting on Climate and Sustainable Development for All, organised by President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The (...)

Minister-delegate Ciamba, Bulgarian officials discuss reviving regional Black Sea co-operation Romania&#39;s Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Friday had a series of bilateral meetings with Bulgaria&#39;s Deputy Foreign Minister Emilia Kraleva Denitsa Zheleva, a foreign policy adviser to Bulgaria&#39;s prime minister, on the side-lines of the fifth (...)

PM Dancila: Bulgaria - key partner of Romania in the region; trade exceeded 4 billion euro in 2018 Bulgaria is a key-partner for Romania in the region and the commercial exchanges exceeded 4 billion euro last year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the end of the 5th meeting of the High-level Cooperation Council of Romania&#39;s and Bulgaria&#39;s Governments. "The (...)

Bulgarian PM Borissov: I hope we'll make the first dig for Romania-Bulgaria gas interconnector in June Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stated on Friday that Bulgaria and Romania are putting in efforts regarding energy projects, expressing hope for the works on the gas interconnector between the two countries to start in June. "Both states will put in efforts in respect to the energy (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |