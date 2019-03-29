Romania ranks first in EU at cultivated area and grain maize and sunflower production



Romania ranked first among the EU member states in 2018 in terms of the cultivated area and the production of grain maize and sunflower, according to the National Institute of Statistics. As regards wheat, Romania ranks fourth in the area under cultivation, after France, Germany, Poland, and in production, after France, Germany and the United Kingdom, and in potatoes it ranked fourth in the cultivated surface, after Poland, Germany, France and seventh in production, after Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Belgium. "The area cultivated with grain maize in 2018 represents 45.8pct of the area cultivated with grain cereals and the one cultivated with wheat 40.8pct. Grain production went up mainly due to the increase of 28.1pct of the grain maize production," INS says. Regarding fruit, the INS data show that last year, compared with 2017, the grape production increased by 6.1pct, due both to the increase of the cultivated area (+ 0.6pct) and the yield per hectare (+5.5pct) compared to the previous year, and the fruit production in orchards increased by 58.1pct, due to the increase in yield per hectare, as compared to the previous year.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)