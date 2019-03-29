Minister-delegate Ciamba, Bulgarian officials discuss reviving regional Black Sea co-operation



Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Friday had a series of bilateral meetings with Bulgaria's Deputy Foreign Minister Emilia Kraleva Denitsa Zheleva, a foreign policy adviser to Bulgaria's prime minister, on the side-lines of the fifth meeting of the Romania-Bulgaria High-Level Co-operation Council. According to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), at the meetings with Kraleva and Zheleva, Ciamba "welcomed the close partnership between Romania and Bulgaria, amidst this year's 140th anniversary of Romanian-Bulgarian relationships." "The Romanian-Bulgarian relationship is built on a sustainable basis as they are neighbouring countries, members of the EU and NATO. The Romanian official said intensifying and diversifying co-operation between the two countries is absolutely necessary." Ciamba brought to the attention of the two Bulgarian officials the priorities of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union. According to MAE, reviving regional co-operation in the Black Sea is an important point on the agenda, and the Romanian official mentioned to the Bulgarian side that Romania counts on Bulgaria's officials for promoting this objective on the EU agenda. Also discussed by Ciamba and the Bulgarian dignitaries was Romania's role in strengthening the EU-Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) relations and in revitalising the Black Sea Synergy as complementary dimensions in Romania's approach of the Black Sea. (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)