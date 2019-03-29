Bulgarian PM Borissov: I hope we’ll make the first dig for Romania-Bulgaria gas interconnector in June



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stated on Friday that Bulgaria and Romania are putting in efforts regarding energy projects, expressing hope for the works on the gas interconnector between the two countries to start in June. "Both states will put in efforts in respect to the energy projects. (...) I hope we'll make the first dig for the Romania-Bulgaria gas interconnector in June. We are working intensely to the Balkans gas hub. We have a certain interconnection with Romania, we must have reversible compression stations. Bulgaria, Romania, Greece have to prepare with their highways to transport gas in different directions and here we agreed," the Bulgarian PM said after the meeting with his Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila. He showed that the bilateral documents signed on Friday between Romania and Bulgaria were aimed, among others, at the joint action in the fire area, the stimulation of SMEs. "On European projects, Romania can dredge the Danube river, to make it deeper, so that large ships be able to cross it, in view of having more tourists. In the area Ruse-Giurgiu we can use [a bridge], if we start building a bridge with European money, because it is a European corridor, and in Svistov-Nicopolis on the Bulgarian side through a public-private partnership. It is also very important for the energy system, a power-plant can also be made at Nicopole-Turnu Magurele. Within a few days, the Transport Ministers will work on this topic, to do this thing through a public-private partnership," Boyko Borissov said. The Bulgarian PM also voiced his hope for North Macedonia and Montenegro to join the project. Boyko Borissov showed that the Ruse bridge should undergo capital repairs, underscoring that both states will put in efforts in this matter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

