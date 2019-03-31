DefMin Les: If war situation comes, things get complicated; defence industry, down



National Defence Minister Gabriel Les said that in case of a war situation, things would get complicated for Romania, however he gave guarantees that the Army has armament and ammunition stocks to resist until the intervention of the NATO partners. In an interview to Realitatea TV private television broadcaster, Gabriel Les was asked what would happen if Romania didn’t have where to buy ammunition powder from, as Romania imports this powder from abroad. "The situation isn’t a very simple one. If a war situation comes, things get complicated very fast. Of course the Romanian Army has stocks, of armament, ammunition, to resist so that, according to the rules, to resist until the partners come to support you (...). We can observe the rules at the moment," Les said. Asked if Romania is capable to resist a military conflict for one week, Les said: "We are NATO. We are in the period in which we celebrate 15 years since we have been inside NATO. The attack on one is the attack on everyone and I believe in this thing. We are prepared, not enough, and that is why we are trying to speed up all the acquisitions of the military supply we need." "Think that, unfortunately, and I am saying this with deep regret, for a somewhat small ammunition, for very small calibers, at the moment, we don’t produce anything nationwide, other than assembling such ammunition. At this moment, the powder is being bought. Very ambitious projects are initiated, including for the powder plant in Fagaras. We must have a plant producing certain things, which are of major importance. The plant in Fagaras is priority zero," the minister added. Gabriel Les admitted that the national defence industry is "down." "We are living a quite difficult period, we must admit it. Our capabilities are outdated from many points of view and for a long time. Over the past 25 years, the acquisition programmes within the Defence Ministry have been very few and carried out over a very long time. There was no money. Unfortunately, we hurt everyone and here I want to explain. In the first place, the Army doesn’t have what it should have had. I want to congratulate the Romanian servicemen and the MApN staff, from soldier to general, for the fact that we are still using that technique and it is still functional. Much of this technique is outdated. We move in 30-40-year-old trucks today and they are working, unfortunately with the possibility of the ’technique’ of the truck failing at any time. Let us not forget that there have been quite serious accidents with such trucks. But from here to continuing with such a technique it is very much and we do not wish this. 25 years of underfunding have left a very serious mark on the specialized industry in Romania. Let us not forget that the defence industry that we have is down. Unfortunately, it is very poorly technologized. No research and development was conducted in this period and we no longer have the capacity to deliver (...). We are talking about quite difficult times. Let us not forget we are in the furthest eastern flank," the Defence Minister explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) DefMin Les: If war situation comes, things get complicated; defence industry, down.National Defence Minister Gabriel Les said that in case of a war situation, things would get complicated for Romania, however he gave guarantees that the Army has armament and ammunition stocks to resist until the intervention of the NATO partners. In an interview to Realitatea TV private television broadcaster, Gabriel Les was asked what would happen if Romania didn’t have where to buy ammunition powder from, as Romania imports this powder from abroad. "The situation isn’t a very simple one. If a war situation comes, things get complicated very fast. Of course the Romanian Army has stocks, of armament, ammunition, to resist so that, according to the rules, to resist until the partners come to support you (...). We can observe the rules at the moment," Les said. Asked if Romania is capable to resist a military conflict for one week, Les said: "We are NATO. We are in the period in which we celebrate 15 years since we have been inside NATO. The attack on one is the attack on everyone and I believe in this thing. We are prepared, not enough, and that is why we are trying to speed up all the acquisitions of the military supply we need." "Think that, unfortunately, and I am saying this with deep regret, for a somewhat small ammunition, for very small calibers, at the moment, we don’t produce anything nationwide, other than assembling such ammunition. At this moment, the powder is being bought. Very ambitious projects are initiated, including for the powder plant in Fagaras. We must have a plant producing certain things, which are of major importance. The plant in Fagaras is priority zero," the minister added. Gabriel Les admitted that the national defence industry is "down." "We are living a quite difficult period, we must admit it. Our capabilities are outdated from many points of view and for a long time. Over the past 25 years, the acquisition programmes within the Defence Ministry have been very few and carried out over a very long time. There was no money. Unfortunately, we hurt everyone and here I want to explain. In the first place, the Army doesn’t have what it should have had. I want to congratulate the Romanian servicemen and the MApN staff, from soldier to general, for the fact that we are still using that technique and it is still functional. Much of this technique is outdated. We move in 30-40-year-old trucks today and they are working, unfortunately with the possibility of the ’technique’ of the truck failing at any time. Let us not forget that there have been quite serious accidents with such trucks. But from here to continuing with such a technique it is very much and we do not wish this. 25 years of underfunding have left a very serious mark on the specialized industry in Romania. Let us not forget that the defence industry that we have is down. Unfortunately, it is very poorly technologized. No research and development was conducted in this period and we no longer have the capacity to deliver (...). We are talking about quite difficult times. Let us not forget we are in the furthest eastern flank," the Defence Minister explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bucharest, a EUR150M Bet for Hotel Operators until 2021 Bucharest is witnessing a boom in the hotel sector, where various companies have started work on a number of new hotels that will put about 1,200 rooms on the market by the end of 2021 and require an estimated EUR150 million (...)



Ponta on 3-billion-euro loan: It has highest cost of Romania's history The 3-billion-euro loan recently drawn by the Government "has the highest cost of Romania's history," the interest being almost 2.2 billion euro, Pro Romania party Chairman and former PM Victor Ponta told a press conference on Sunday. He spoke of the 3-billion-euro loan which (...)



Protest in University Square against gov't and supporting former DNA head Kovesi Some hundred persons protested on Saturday evening in the University Square against the ruling coalition and in support of former National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) chief Laura Codruta Kovesi. Most protesters were on the sidewalk and in the park in front of the National Theatre. They (...)



Bucharest: Craiova Group, the seventh meeting dedicated to strengthening the Southeast European block By Constantin Radut The seventh meeting of the Craiova Group took place in Bucharest. At the meeting was attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of Romania, Mrs. Viorica Dăncilă, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The viability (...)



Globant Opens New Development Center, In Cluj-Napoca Digital technological services company Globant has extended with a new development center, which was inaugurated in the city of Cluj-Napoca, according to company representatives.



Ionut Simion, New President Of AmCham Romania Ionut Simion, country managing partner PwC Romania, was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) following the General Assembly of AmCham Romania members of March 28, (...)



ForMin Melescanu talks, in New York, about UN's role in fighting climate changes Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Thursday the High-level Meeting on Climate and Sustainable Development for All, organised by President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. The (...)

