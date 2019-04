Protective Footwear Maker Lenox Revenue up to RON14M in 2018



Protective footwear manufacturer Lenox established by entrepreneur Sorin Nicolau in Bucharest in 2005 ended 2018 with 14 million lei (EUR3 million) revenue, up 15% over the previous year.