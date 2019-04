Romanian Stefan Szakal Sells His IT Firm [e-spres-oh] To U.S. Alpine Consolidated



Stefan Szakal, one of the most active entrepreneurs in Romania on the segment of startup companies, has recently sold his IT firm, called [e-spres-oh] and established in 2012 in Timisoara, to U.S. investment group Alpine Consolidated. Romanian Stefan Szakal Sells His IT Firm [e-spres-oh] To U.S. Alpine Consolidated.Stefan Szakal, one of the most active entrepreneurs in Romania on the segment of startup companies, has recently sold his IT firm, called [e-spres-oh] and established in 2012 in Timisoara, to U.S. investment group Alpine Consolidated. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]