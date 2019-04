BRD-SocGen, Banca Transilvania and BCR Most Profitable Banks in Romania in 2018



The profit of the three most profitable banks – BRD, Banca Transilvania and BCR taken together, which are also the largest local banks by assets, accounted for almost 60% of the entire system’s profit in 2018, which reached a record of about 7 billion (...) BRD-SocGen, Banca Transilvania and BCR Most Profitable Banks in Romania in 2018.The profit of the three most profitable banks – BRD, Banca Transilvania and BCR taken together, which are also the largest local banks by assets, accounted for almost 60% of the entire system’s profit in 2018, which reached a record of about 7 billion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]