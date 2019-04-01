Deputy Speaker Iordache:Romania’s Presidency at EU Council concluded 80 files;it shows Romania’s seriousness regarding European issues
The Romanian Presidency at the European Union Council has 80 files concluded at mid-term and this thing shows "the seriousness which Romania treats the European issues with," Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache said on Monday.
He delivered a speech in the opening of the Interparliamentary Conference on the Future of the European Union, organised within Romania’s rotating Presidency at the EU Council, which takes place at the Palace of Parliament.
"During the three months of the Romanian Presidency, Romania has contributed to the discussions regarding the ongoing European legislative files, managing to conclude over 80 files at mid-term, and almost 10 common interpretations. This situation, recently published by the Council of the European Union, shows the involvement and seriousness which Romania treats European issues with," Iordache said.
He talked about the benefits of the European Union and the perspective of a possible no-deal Brexit.
"We are aware of the benefits of the European Union membership and we want to make decisions in line with the interests of the European citizens. When talking about the European citizens’ interests, we cannot help thinking of the increasingly worrying developments of Brexit in this period. Despite all the recent provisions, a possible Brexit without an agreement would have disastrous effects over the European citizens and companies. During the tough negotiations over the past months, the European Union remained united, prepared for any possible scenario," he added.
Furthermore, Iordache remarked that the single market "is one of the greatest achievements of the European Union."
The Interparliamentary Conference on the Future of the European Union takes place on Monday and Tuesday in Bucharest.
The Conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Declaration, a document which will be sent as a parliamentary contribution to the EU Summit on 9 May 2019, in Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
