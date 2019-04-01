 
Former chief anti-graft prosecutor on bid to European Prosecutor’s Office: We’ll see influence of events on negotiations
Former chief anti-graft prosecutor on bid to European Prosecutor’s Office: We’ll see influence of events on negotiations.
Former Romania’s chief anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi on Monday morning reported to Bucharest Police Precinct 18 to sign for court supervision in a court case in which she is accused of abuse of office, bribe taking and false testimony related to the repatriation of controversial former chief investor Nicolae Popa. Asked by journalists about her chances of becoming the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, given that she is not allowed to leave the country, Kovesi said that she cannot say for the moment how the latest measures against her will influence the outcome of the vote for the offfice. "We will see; I do not know what will be considered when negotiating, we will see what the decision will be, how much the negotiations have been influenced by the events of late. It is hard to say now what will happen one way or another," Kovesi said. She added she would like to continue to work at Romania’s Public Prosecutor’s Office. On March 28, Kovesi was placed under judicial supervision by prosecutors with the Justice Crime Investigation Section for abuse of office, bribe taking and false testimony in connection with the repatriation of controversial former chief investor Nicolae Popa. There are several bans on Kovesi, including form leaving the country and talking to the media about the case she is being investigated. Also, she cannot act be a prosecutor with Romania’s Public Prosecutor’s Office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

