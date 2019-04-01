 
April 1, 2019

February 2019 unemployment down to 3.8pct in Romania
Apr 1, 2019

February 2019 unemployment down to 3.8pct in Romania.
Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February 2019 declined to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent as recorded in the previous month, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The estimated number of the unemployed (aged 15-74) in February was 350,000 people, down from the previous month (354,000 persons), and also from the same month of the previous year (398,000 persons). By gender, the male unemployment rate exceeded by 0.8 percentage points that of female unemployment (4.2 percent - male unemployment and 3.4 percent - female unemployment). The estimated February 2019 adult unemployment rate (25-74 years) was 3 percent (3.4 percent for men and 2.4 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 made up 71.8 percent percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for February 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

