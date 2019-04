Survey: Four In Ten Romanians Seeking To Buy A New Car Target Electric Vehicles



Romanians are among the most open Europeans to the idea of buying electric vehicles, as 36% of those seeking to buy a new car focus on electric vehicles, according to a survey by E.ON and Kantar EMNID.