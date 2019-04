Romania Forex Reserves Decline to EUR32.03B in March



Romania's foreign exchange reserves fell to EUR32.03 billion at the end of March from EUR32.491 billion at the end of February, central bank data showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]