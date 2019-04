Purcari Plans To Distribute Dividends At 5% Yield From 2018 Net Profit



Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) seeks shareholders' approval to distribute a gross dividend of RON0.95 per share from 2018 net profit, the equivalent of a yield of 5.05%, according to ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]