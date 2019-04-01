PSD not to express views on referendum until finding out question to be consulted upon



The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) announces that they will not express any views on "the referendum aimed at" by President Klaus Iohannis until the latter issues the question he wishes to address in this poll. "Today Iohannis did not say anything new about the referendum, so there is nothing to say about it. It is probably just an April Fools’ joke, because Parliament was already consulted on this topic two years ago, and PSD lawmakers voted in favor of the referendum. It is clear that Iohannis’ intention is only to shift the focus of the debate. Instead of having a debate about the economy, the Romanians’ incomes, how to defend Romania in the European Parliament, Iohannis insists on steering away the electorate’s attention to topics related to Justice. The president accuses PSD of insisting on the issue of justice, but in reality Iohannis is the one who insists that this issue be brought to the forefront of the public agenda," the PSD statement maintains. According to the Social Democrats, "it is clear that Iohannis uses Justice as an electoral Trojan horse which he wants to enter the voters’ consciousness with, in order to determine a vote in his favour and in favour of the party he supports, and a brutal attempt to manipulate the electorate." "We will not play Iohannis’ games and in the campaign for the elections to the European Parliament we will continue to talk about matters of maximum interest to the voters: raising income, increasing the salaries of medical doctors and teachers, investing in health care, bringing European funds to Romania, and how Romania’s interest must be defended by the future MEPs. The President is not in a position to warn either the Government or Parliament - two fundamental institutions resulting from the citizens’ vote.The issuance of emergency ordinances is currently the only way for the Government to avoid the repeated blockages of President Iohannis," shows PSD. According to the press release, in just three years of mandate, Iohannis has blocked the laws issued by Parliament through 56 complaints to the Constitutional Court, "misusing this prerogative conferred on him by the Constitution."AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor : Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) PSD not to express views on referendum until finding out question to be consulted upon.The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) announces that they will not express any views on "the referendum aimed at" by President Klaus Iohannis until the latter issues the question he wishes to address in this poll. "Today Iohannis did not say anything new about the referendum, so there is nothing to say about it. It is probably just an April Fools’ joke, because Parliament was already consulted on this topic two years ago, and PSD lawmakers voted in favor of the referendum. It is clear that Iohannis’ intention is only to shift the focus of the debate. Instead of having a debate about the economy, the Romanians’ incomes, how to defend Romania in the European Parliament, Iohannis insists on steering away the electorate’s attention to topics related to Justice. The president accuses PSD of insisting on the issue of justice, but in reality Iohannis is the one who insists that this issue be brought to the forefront of the public agenda," the PSD statement maintains. According to the Social Democrats, "it is clear that Iohannis uses Justice as an electoral Trojan horse which he wants to enter the voters’ consciousness with, in order to determine a vote in his favour and in favour of the party he supports, and a brutal attempt to manipulate the electorate." "We will not play Iohannis’ games and in the campaign for the elections to the European Parliament we will continue to talk about matters of maximum interest to the voters: raising income, increasing the salaries of medical doctors and teachers, investing in health care, bringing European funds to Romania, and how Romania’s interest must be defended by the future MEPs. The President is not in a position to warn either the Government or Parliament - two fundamental institutions resulting from the citizens’ vote.The issuance of emergency ordinances is currently the only way for the Government to avoid the repeated blockages of President Iohannis," shows PSD. According to the press release, in just three years of mandate, Iohannis has blocked the laws issued by Parliament through 56 complaints to the Constitutional Court, "misusing this prerogative conferred on him by the Constitution."AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor : Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Commissioner for Energy: BRUA gas pipeline, fundamental for EC, regardless of its route The BRUA gas pipeline is fundamental for the European Commission and it is important for the gas to reach Austria regardless of the route to be decided, European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete said on Tuesday in Bucharest. "BRUA is a fundamental project for (...)



PSD Treasurer Mircea Draghici charged of embezzlement, use of subsidies for other purposes Treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mircea Draghici was officially charged by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for embezzlement and using subsidies for purposes other than those they had been intended for, in a case dealing with the spending of the money received by the (...)



Parliament adopts Declaration, on 15th anniversary of Romania's NATO membership, reaffirming attachment to Alliance's values, goals Parliament reaffirms its attachment to NATO principles, values and goals and firmly supports a strong Alliance and the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, indispensable for Euro-Atlantic security, shows the Declaration adopted on Tuesday by the Legislature on the occasion of the (...)



Central Bank Board to Discuss Gold Reserve Repatriation Bill The central bank board meets Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Senate's adoption of a bill seeking to force the central bank to repatriate the country's gold reserve deposited abroad.



Central Bank Warns of Rising Inflationary Pressures, Widening Current Account Deficit Annual CPI inflation rate rose from 3.27% in December 2018 to 3.32% in January and 3.83% in February 2019, standing above the upper bound of the variation band of the target and above the central bank's forecast, the central bank said in a detailed statement (...)



MOL Romania Invests EUR425,000 In Rooftop Heliport On Marie Curie Children Hospital MOL Romania, the local division of Hungarian oil group MOL and one of the leading players on the local profile market, is investing EUR425,000 in the construction of a heliport on the rooftop of Marie Curie Children Hospital in capital (...)



Iohannis: Assault of PSD majority on rule of law risks to weaken Romania's status in NATO, EU President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at a solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary of NATO accession that "the unprecedented assault" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) majority on the rule of law "risks to weaken" the status of Romania in the (...)

